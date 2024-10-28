SEPANG, Oct 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today urged major corporations operating here such as German logistics firm DHL to train Malaysian employees in advanced skills.

He said empowering young employees would also benefit such firms in the long term.

“I would also like to suggest that large companies like DHL focus on higher-level skills training, especially in automation and digitalisation.

“As major corporations, they need to play a role in developing young talent’s skills in this industry,” he said during his speech at the launch of the DHL Express complex here today.

The prime minister also said it was important for Malaysia to build on its success in attracting investments in data centres and artificial intelligence in states such as Selangor, Johor, and Kedah.

One major factor in maintaining Malaysia’ attractiveness to such investors was to ensure a well-trained local talent pool, he said.

“We cannot afford to move slowly, as changes are happening rapidly. If we lag, we will be left behind,” he said.