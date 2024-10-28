KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Former Malaysian Bar president Manjeet Singh Dhillon passed away today at 82.

Lawyer Datuk Dr Baljit Singh Sidhu told Bernama that the veteran lawyer died at his home in Bukit Damansara early today.

“Senior lawyer Manjeet passed away this morning. Sad news,” he said in a WhatsApp message.

Manjeet was known for his work in high-profile legal cases, including the murder of cosmetics millionaire Datuk Sosilawati Lawiya and her three aides, where he defended former lawyer N. Pathmanabhan, one of the four accused persons in the case that attracted nationwide attention.

He was also political analyst Abdul Razak Baginda’s counsel in the civil case filed by the family of Altantuya Shaariibuu, the Mongolian woman who was murdered in 2006.

The criminal lawyer served as Bar president from 1991 to 1992 and was also a past president of the Royal Lake Club. — Bernama