KOTA KINABALU, Oct 27 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke has announced that he will present a cabinet paper on the expansion plan of Kota Kinabalu International Airport at the cabinet meeting next Friday.

Loke said the proposal includes the construction of a multi-storey car park, additional commercial areas and improved facilities at the airport.

“The passenger capacity will increase from nine million to 12 million,” he said at the DAP Sabah Ordinary convention 2024 here today. — The Borneo Post

