PORT DICKSON, Oct 27 — Traders at Telok Kemang, Pantai Tanjung Biru, and Pantai Cermin here have been told to remove their blue marquees erected illegally on the public beach front by November 18 or face legal action.

The Port Dickson Municipal Council (MPPD) has issued a notice to the operators that the marquees are tarnishing the popular Negeri Sembilan beaches as a tourist attraction, Harian Metro reported today.

“This is on top of a handful of traders who have been chasing away members of the public from using the public beach,” MPPD president Hasnor Abd Hamid, was quoted as saying in the notice.

The Malay newspaper reported that the MPPD will monitor the area for compliance, and will dispose of any remaining equipment after the deadline.

The notice follows disputes between the public beach goers and local traders since earlier this month.

Additionally, the notice prohibits starting any replacements, with consequences under Section 46 of the Street, Drainage and Buildings Act 1974.

The law states that anyone who erects or allows anything that obstructs a public place is guilty of an offence and will be punished with a fine up to RM500 the first time, while repeat offenders will be fined up to RM1,000 each time.



