KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Investigation into the kidnap of a Chinese national who was on his way to the airport earlier this month has expanded following the latest arrests of three more suspects.

Acting Sepang district police chief Superintendent Shan Gopal Krishnan told The Star today that two men and a woman were the latest to be detained for investigation, raising the total number of suspects to eight.

“All are still under remand. The main suspect is still being pursued,” he was quoted as saying.

The Chinese national, described as a businessman, was previously reported by various news agencies to have been taken by force by four people at the Putrajaya toll plaza while on his way to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang on October 18.

The unnamed victim was taken to an unnamed location here where he was locked up while a ransom of RM300,000 was demanded from his family.

However, the victim managed to escape and was found at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital a day later.

Police arrested four suspects on October 19, and the fifth suspect on October 22.