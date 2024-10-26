KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — A recent climate resilience study by Zurich Malaysia revealed that 54 per cent of Malaysians feel unprepared for climate disasters such as floods, heatwaves, and landslides.

According to a report by Utusan Malaysia, despite 86 per cent of respondents expressing concern about the impacts of climate change, the survey of 1,100 Malaysians indicates a gap between awareness and preparedness.

The study highlights that younger individuals aged 18 to 29 exhibit the highest level of concern, reaching up to 90 per cent. At the same time, financial constraints serve as the primary barrier to preparedness for 38 per cent of those surveyed.

According to the Malay daily, overall, 53 per cent of Malaysians are highly worried about the effects of climate change on future generations. However, this high level of concern diminishes with age, dropping from 56 per cent among those aged 18 to 29 to just 25 per cent for those aged 65 and above.

The findings suggest a need for greater focus on education and engagement on this issue, particularly for younger Malaysians who are likely to face long-term consequences from increasing climate disasters.

The study identifies floods (75 per cent), heatwaves (74 per cent), and landslides (70 per cent) as major concerns, with growing anxiety (67 per cent) regarding urban infrastructure risks. Similar patterns are observed across age groups, with overall levels of concern decreasing as age increases.

In the past year, nearly one-third of respondents (32 per cent) reported being directly affected by severe climate disasters, with 38 per cent stating their families were also victims.

According to the study, among the B40 group, 49 per cent reported having sufficient provisions, savings, evacuation plans, and emergency support for their households to face potential climate disasters.

However, this figure decreases to 44 per cent for M40 households and 39 per cent for T20 households, suggesting that higher-income households may have higher expectations for preparedness, thus perceiving themselves as less ready.

Utusan Malaysia also reported that the study showed a high level of support and acceptance for sustainable practices, with individuals taking initiatives toward greener lifestyles.

Respondents prioritise sustainable waste management (63 per cent), purchasing eco-friendly products (50 per cent), and reducing energy consumption (60 per cent). This trend indicates an emphasis on meaningful actions that can be easily integrated into daily life.

Meanwhile, Junior Cho, Country Head and Chief Executive Officer of Zurich Malaysia, stated that the study aims to gain a deeper understanding of public perceptions, preparedness, and experiences regarding the impacts of climate change.

“By understanding community perceptions on this matter, we can develop appropriate strategies to enhance climate resilience, boost local adaptation efforts, and encourage sustainable practices in urban areas,” he was quoted saying.