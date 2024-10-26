PUTRAJAYA, Oct 26 — A four-year-old girl, suspected of being abused by her parents, was rescued by the Selangor Social Welfare Department, yesterday.

The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM), in a statement today, said that the Selangor Social Welfare Department initiated an investigation yesterday, and has since taken the child to Selayang Hospital for further examination.

“Following the hospital’s assessment, Welfare Department will provide protective care, under Section 25 (2)(b) of the Child Act 2001,” the ministry said.

KPWKM emphasised its commitment to swift action in such cases, affirming a zero-tolerance stance on violations affecting children’s rights and welfare.

The statement also noted that the Royal Malaysia Police is actively investigating the matter.

The ministry stated its commitment to raising awareness, through collaboration with various parties, emphasising that child protection is a shared responsibility, and ensuring that strict measures are taken against those involved in child abuse.

“KPWKM also urges anyone aware of abuse cases to contact the police, or reach out to KPWKM’s Talian Kasih helpline at 15999 or via WhatsApp at 019-261 5999.

“Members of the public can also visit the nearest district Social Welfare Office, for immediate assistance,” the statement read.

Earlier, a public appeal went viral on social media, calling for help to rescue a child suspected of being abused by her parents. — Bernama