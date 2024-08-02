SHAH ALAM, Aug 2 — National carmaker Proton today unveiled its first-ever electric vehicle at its headquarters here.

Named the e.MAS 7, it will be Proton's inaugural foray into electric vehicle manufacturing and will be available nationally by the end of the year.

During the media launch today, Proton also disclosed more information about its EV debut.

Here's what else we know about the car:

It is not a re-badge of Geely’s Galaxy E5, but co-developed alongside the Chinese firm with direct input from over a hundred Proton engineers.

The e.MAS 7 is built on the Global Modular Architecture platform jointly developed by Proton and Geely.

The price range and technical specifications will only be announced later in the year

The launch was officiated by Proton chief executive officer Li Chunrong, deputy chief executive officer Roslan Abdulla, Proton New Energy Technology (Pro-Net) chief executive officer Zhang Qing and chief branding officer Salawati Mohd Yusoff.

Speaking at the launch, Li said the goal with the e.MAS 7 is to fulfil Proton's promise of delivering Malaysia’s first national all-electric vehicle.

"With the groundbreaking technology embedded in it, we are confident it will not only impress with its innovative breakthroughs but also deeply resonate with our audience on an emotional level."

On safety, Roslan said e.MAS 7 has undergone rigorous testing with 700,000 man-hours and 10 million kilometres of testing performed to verify its durability and reliability.

He also said the Pro-Net team, a subsidiary of Proton, has also developed local telematics services to support vehicle control, navigation, integrated charging, and the Proton e.MAS super app to deliver a seamless experience to the customers.

According to Roslan, since the announcement of the e.MAS brand name and the subsequent introduction of 18 Proton e.MAS outlets in June, Pro-Net has now expanded its reach to a total of 29 outlets nationwide.

The company aims to have 25 Proton e.MAS showrooms operational before the the public launch of the e.MAS 7.

