IPOH, Oct 26 — A 64-year-old man was discovered dead at the entrance of a hypermarket in Klebang, near Ipoh, last evening.

The Star reported that Ipoh OCPD Asst Comm Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad, the district police received a report from the public at approximately 6.13pm, indicating that the man was unconscious.

According to initial investigations the man, a local, found lying down with no visible injuries.

The body was transported to the forensic department of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital this morning around 10am for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

In connection with the case, police have arrested a 24-year-old local woman from Sabah on Friday.

The woman, with no prior criminal record, has been remanded for seven days to assist with the investigation.

ACP Abang Zainal Abidin mentioned that further investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause of the incident and to identify any other suspects involved.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward and contact the investigation officer, ASP Sukjit Singh, at 019-5505536 or visit the nearest police station.