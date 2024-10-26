KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail reminded Malaysians marrying abroad to register their marriages in Malaysia.

Utusan reported that (in the case of Muslims), Saifuddin said couples married overseas need to register with local religious authorities.

Failure to do so, he said, would impede the process of claiming citizenship for their children, whose births also need to be registered within 60 days or have their births be classified as late registrations.

This will in future make things difficult for the children in citizenship and documentation issues.

Saifuddin said this earlier today after handing MyKid documents to single mother Hasmida Hamid for her children at Kajang Hospital today.

Hasmida had married abroad without properly registering her marriage, leading to difficulties in obtaining documents for her children.