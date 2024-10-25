KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has today backed Datuk Seri Najib Razak following the latter’s apology over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal yesterday.

Asyraf said the party, of whom Najib was formerly president, believes that the apology was made sincerely and genuinely.

“The statement clearly and transparently demonstrates the spirit and magnanimity of Najib as the country’s foremost leader, who always prioritises the people’s interests in any circumstance.

“Umno is confident that the statement comes from a pure and sincere heart, expressing his genuine feelings,” Asyraf said in a statement here.

He also said that Umno believes that Najib was deceived by irresponsible parties who sought to take advantage and profit from this deception.

Najib yesterday apologised to Malaysians over his mishandling of 1MDB, saying he was deeply shocked and regretful over what had happened at the Finance Ministry-owned company.

The former prime minister also said that he should not be made a victim or be held legally responsible over 1MDB, as he has been “punished politically”.

The apology came ahead of the High Court’s decision next Wednesday on whether Najib would be acquitted or have to defend himself against 25 charges over 1MDB’s stolen RM2.27 billion funds.

In response, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim earlier today said Najib’s apology was “well received”.

Najib is currently serving his prison term as he was convicted over the misappropriation of former 1MDB subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd’s RM42 million, and cannot speak to the public directly as a prisoner.