KOTA KINABALU, Oct 24 — Sabah Parks has issued a warning to hikers of Mount Kinabalu to remain cautious amid the ongoing bad weather.

In a Facebook post, Panalaban substation manager Julaimin Kamin said the continuous rain and strong winds have caused several natural hazards along the summit trail.

“A tree has fallen at KM1.6 and KM0.6, and there has been a landslide at KM3.8,” he said.

He urged all climbers, mountain guides, porters, and staff along the summit trail to stay alert during their ascent and descent.

Julaimin added that Sabah Parks will continue to monitor safety conditions and carry out maintenance work, especially during this period of adverse weather.

Search and Rescue teams are also on high alert for any incidents. Strong winds across the state have uprooted trees and caused varying degrees of property damage.

The heavy rain and strong winds are expected to persist throughout the week.