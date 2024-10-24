



KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Deepavali is just a week away. For many Malaysians living abroad, the Festival of Lights brings a mix of joy and longing, having to celebrate without their loved ones back home.

L. Deveeshwaran, 25, an auxiliary police officer based in Singapore, feels particularly heavy-hearted this Deepavali as it marks the first without his beloved grandmother, who passed away earlier this year.

“Grandparents are the pillars of our families, especially during festive times. They’re the ones who pass down traditions. This year, it deeply saddens me that she’s no longer with us,” he told Bernama, reminiscing about how she had been the cornerstone of their family’s celebrations.

Deveeshwaran fondly recalled the traditional sweets and savouries his grandmother used to prepare for Deepavali, including murukku, nei urundai (ghee balls) and athirasam.

“We used to wake up early for an oil bath and she always ensured we started the day with prayers, seeking blessings and protection from evil,” he shared.

Her absence has cast a shadow over the celebrations, making the festival feel quieter and incomplete. Despite being in Singapore, Deveeshwaran expressed how deeply he felt her absence.

“It’s not just about the food or rituals. It’s her presence, her love, her stories. Deepavali just isn’t the same without her,” he said.

A. Vikesh Varma, 23, a plant biotechnology student from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, recounted his experience celebrating Deepavali when he was participating in an exchange programme in Indonesia two years back.

“It was a bittersweet moment. I was so glad I brought my traditional clothes with me. Even though I wasn’t with my family, I could still carry a part of home and celebrate with the people around me,” Vikesh said.

Adapting to his new surroundings, he connected with fellow Indian students and local Indonesians who were eager to learn about the festival. Together, they prepared a simple meal, lit oil lamps and performed a small prayer.

“It wasn’t quite the same as back in Malaysia, but it was comforting to know I could celebrate my culture even in a foreign land,” he added.

Reflecting on the experience, Vikesh said being away made him appreciate his cultural roots even more, reminding him that Deepavali is not confined to a place but is about keeping the festival’s spirit alive, no matter where one is.

For L. Thenu, 24, an electrical and electronic engineering student at the University of Southampton, United Kingdom, her first Deepavali abroad seemed daunting at first. However, her friends stepped in to make the occasion special.

“We visited temples in London, which were quite crowded, and prayed before enjoying some delicious Indian food outside. When we got home, we prepared a festive meal together.

“Back home, everything is done for me, but abroad, my friends and I had to plan, cook and host a small gathering ourselves. It was a lot of fun,” she said.

Although Deepavali is traditionally a Hindu festival that symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, it is widely celebrated across Malaysia, transcending racial and religious lines.

Ultimately, whether celebrated at home or abroad, the true essence of Deepavali lies in the bonds, memories and shared spirit that illuminate the hearts of Malaysians, no matter where they are. — Bernama



