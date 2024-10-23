JOHOR BAHRU, Oct 23 — Port operators in Malaysia need to look at Thailand’s plan, to develop a land bridge in the isthmus of Kra from a positive angle, to remain competitive.

Transport Minister, Anthony Loke, instead said that port operators need to improve operational efficiency and formulate strategies, in line with Malaysia’s investor-friendly foreign policy, to compete with projects in the neighbouring country.

“This is Thailand’s plan. Our focus should be on improving our ports and increasing efficiency. Every country has the right to develop its own port, and all are vying to enhance their ports and infrastructure; therefore, we cannot obstruct or impede any nation’s efforts.

“We need not be concerned, as we possess a natural advantage in terms of geographical location that cannot be altered. We are situated in the Strait of Melaka and the South China Sea, which is one of the world’s busiest maritime routes,” he stated.

Loke told reporters this after officiating the 2024 ASEAN Ports Logistics Conference and Exhibition, here, today.

Also present were Johor Port Authority (LPJ) board of directors chairman, Rosnan Fathlal; LPJ general manager, Datuk Monaliza Suhaimi; and Transport Events Management Sdn Bhd managing director, Dr Rory James Doyle.

Loke said that Malaysian ports have an advantage, not only in terms of trade, but also due to a robust industrial sector which supports both imports and exports, thereby attracting vessels to continue docking in Malaysia.

The media previously reported that Thailand plans to build a 90-kilometre land bridge, connecting Ranong in the west and Chumphon in the east, avoiding the Strait of Melaka, to reduce shipping time between the Indian Ocean and the Pacific.

in an unrelated development, Loke said that the Transport Ministry will not review the implementation of the digital road tax, which has been in place since last year, despite complaints from a few parties.

He advised private vehicle drivers who need physical road tax and those visiting neighbouring countries using private vehicles to print the document instead.

“Everything is digital now, but if there is a need to have a physical road tax, including going abroad, users (motorists) can print it out, no problem. We will not review (digital road tax); we need to be progressive,” he said.

Commenting on the 2024 ASEAN Ports Logistics Conference and Exhibition, Loke said that the three-day programme, which began yesterday, aims to introduce the latest technology that port operators in the region can apply.

“In addition to enhancing the international profile of Malaysian and Johor ports, we also encourage port operators to invest in cutting-edge technologies, especially in the field of automation and artificial intelligence (AI),” he said. — Bernama