KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak today presided over the 267th Meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara.

The two-day meeting is attended by the Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, Sultan of Kedah Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail and the Yang Dipertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

The Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail, the Crown Prince of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah and the Crown Prince of Kelantan Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra were also in attendance.

Also present were the Governors, namely Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak of Penang, Tun Mohd Ali Rustam (Melaka), Tun Juhar Mahiruddin (Sabah) and Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (Sarawak).

Yesterday, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, graced the pre-council meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara.

The last time the Conference of Rulers convened a meeting was on July 17, presided by Tuanku Muhriz. — Bernama