KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim today graciously bestowed the rank and title of Royal Professor to eminent Islamic scholar and philosopher Tan Sri Dr Syed Muhammad Naquib Al-Attas in a ceremony at Istana Negara here.

Syed Muhammad Naquib, 93, received the prestigious award for his service and contribution to the country, especially in Islamic education.

Also present at the ceremony were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Syed Muhammad Naquib is the founder of the Institute of Islamic Thought and Civilization (ISTAC) and is a figure of contemporary Islamic civilization thinker who is highly respected both at the national and international levels.

He pioneered the concept of ??Islamisation of knowledge which is applied in various branches of knowledge including religious education, history, philosophy, theology, metaphysics, philology, semantics, literature and art.

Royal Professor is the highest and most esteemed professorship in Malaysia, bestowed by the King, and only distinguished professors who made valuable contributions to the people and the country are eligible to hold this title.

The first and only person awarded the title before was the late Royal Professor Ungku Abdul Aziz Ungku Abdul Hamid in 1978. — Bernama