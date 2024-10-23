SIBU, Oct 23 — The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 46-year-old man to three years in prison for voluntarily causing hurt to his own father.

Nazri Yakup pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 324 of the Penal Code read together with Section 326A of the same Code.

Section 324 provides for up to 10 years’ imprisonment, or a fine, or caning, or any two of such punishments upon conviction.

According to charge, Nazri voluntarily caused hurt to his 75-year-old father by means of dangerous weapon to wit an aluminium rod on Oct 5 at 12.06pm here.

Based on the facts of the case, Nazri had asked for money from his father, but the latter had none to give.

Nazri then hit his father’s back with an aluminium stick and ran away.

As a result, the father suffered pain to the area and then lodged a police report.

Nazri was arrested yesterday and was unrepresented by legal counsel in court.

Siti Mariyah Dahari prosecuted the case while Magistrate Oon Kork Chern presided. — The Borneo Post