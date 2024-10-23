KUCHING, Oct 23 — Several roads will be closed on Oct 26 and November 3 due to ceremonies for the Sarawak Regatta, which is part of the Kuching Waterfront Festival 2024.

Kuching District police chief Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said this is to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety during the events.

“The Sarawak Regatta 2024, one of the festival’s highlight events, will kick off with an opening ceremony on October 26 and road closures in the city centre will be implemented from 7am to 12.30pm on that day.

“The affected roads include Lebuh Wayang to Main Bazaar, Main Bazaar and Jalan Wawasan to Jalan Wayang,” he said in a statement.

He said the same roads will be closed again from 12pm to 6pm on November 3 for the Sarawak Regatta 2024 closing ceremony.

Members of the public are advised to avoid parking along these roads.

Road users are also advised to plan their journeys in advance and to use alternative routes to reduce traffic congestion.

For further enquiries, contact the Kuching District Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department on 082-259900.

The Kuching Waterfront Festival 2024 will take place on October 25 to November 3. — The Borneo Post