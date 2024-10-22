KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Police have opened an investigation into a viral video showing an altercation involving several individuals, including a man alleged to be an officer of Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

According to national daily Utusan Malaysia, Kota Setar District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Siti Nor Salawati Saad, said that two reports were lodged by men aged 48 and 54, at 1.25amand 10.58am yesterday over the incident.

Preliminary investigations revealed the altercation occurred at 11.50 pm on Sunday night at a location within the district of Kota Setar in Kedah.

“The video shows several individuals in a disagreement with a man seated in the driver’s seat of a vehicle,” she is quoted as saying by Utusan.

Following the reports, police are investigating the matter under Sections 352 and 504 of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, she added.

The one-minute-20-second video depicts individuals expressing their dissatisfaction with the man, alleged to be the menteri besar’s officer, accusing him of mistreating a trader representative at Jalan Pegawai Night Market.

The accused can be heard denying any wrongdoing, though another individual in the video stated the incident would be reported to the police.

Siti Nor Salawati confirmed that both individuals involved have been called to the Kota Setar District Police Headquarters to provide their statements.

She urged the public to avoid speculation that could inflame tensions and called on witnesses to come forward with information.