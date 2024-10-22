KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today emphasised that all appointments to key positions in government-linked companies (GLCs) will undergo a stringent vetting process.

This includes checks by the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN), Bank Negara Malaysia, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (SPRM), and the Royal Malaysia Police, he added.

He also said that the primary concern is to ensure that the individuals selected have clean records and can withstand scrutiny.

“The appointments are subject to reviews by LHDN, Bank Negara, SPRM, and the Royal Malaysia Police to verify that their records are clean and defensible,” Anwar said during Prime Minister's Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat.

Anwar added that professionalism is the key criterion in the selection process, irrespective of whether candidates have political affiliations.

“Those appointed are professionals. Their previous political positions are not the issue. We do not discriminate between politicians and non-politicians.

“The main priority is that they meet the necessary requirements, and most of those appointed come from professional backgrounds,” he said.

However, Anwar reiterated that those belonging to certain sectors, particularly financial institutions and agencies related to finance, as well as political figures are not permitted to serve on boards.

“In areas such as financial institutions, politicians are not allowed to become board members. We are firm on this and will continue to uphold Bank Negara’s principles,” he affirmed, reinforcing the government’s commitment to maintaining transparency and integrity in financial oversight.

Anwar was responding to a supplementary question from Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim, who suggested that only professionals should be appointed to GLC positions, excluding those with political backgrounds.