KUCHING, Oct 22 — A 19-year-old boy passed away around 9.30pm last night while receiving treatment in the red zone of Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) following an incident at a condominium swimming pool in BDC here.

Kuching District police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said another individual involved in the same incident is currently receiving treatment in the hospital’s yellow zone.

“Yesterday (October 21) at approximately 7.59pm, the Kuching District Control Centre received a call from the Kuching MERS999 response centre, reporting that two individuals were drowning.

“Upon the arrival of the rescue team, one of the victims was saved, while the other, who was believed to have drowned, was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) by medical personnel,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Farhan said both victims were brought by ambulance to SGH but the 19-year-old passed away at the hospital.

He said the case has been classified as sudden death.

“We urge members of the public to come forward with any information regarding the incident by contacting investigating officer ASP Simon Renang on 016-8547803, Sekama police station on 082-332522, or the nearest police station,” he said.

He also advised the public to exercise caution and take safety measures during water activities, especially when swimming in pools. — The Borneo Post