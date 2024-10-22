VIENTIANE, Oct 21 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul will be conducting a three-day official working visit to Vietnam tomorrow.

Speaking to Bernama, Johari said that the working visit is on the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Thanh Man.

“Insya-Allah we will discuss several outstanding issues, and hopefully it will give us an advantage when we meet their leadership to resolve those issues, he said.

Johari will be joined by a delegation from the Malaysian Parliament that attended the four-day AIPA General Assembly in Vientiane.

The AIPA General Assembly ended today with Johari accepting the position of the 46th AIPA president for 2025 from Laos.

The symbolic handover was conducted by Laotian Parliament Speaker and 45th AIPA president Xaysomphone Phomvihane to Johari at the close of the AIPA General Assembly held at the National Convention Centre here today. — Bernama