KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that all 41 Palestinian patients brought to Malaysia for medical treatment have received appropriate care.

In a written response posted on the Parliament website, the ministry said that these patients were treated by specialist doctors and medical staff from the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) at Tuanku Mizan Military Hospital, covering departments including Orthopaedics, Paediatrics, and Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

“As of October 6, 2024, all patients have received necessary treatment, with 37 discharged and four remaining under care,” the ministry reported.

The statement addressed questions from Datuk Seri Sh Mohmed Puzi Sh Ali (BN-Pekan) regarding the current status of treatment and recovery for the Palestinian patients, as well as the government’s position on sentiments questioning the initiative, which some have claimed is politically motivated.

The ministry rejected allegations that the initiative to bring Palestinians to Malaysia was politically driven, asserting that it reflects the government’s long-standing concern for the plight of Palestinians who have faced oppression for decades.

“The government condemns the violent actions of the Israel Defence Force (IDF) against Palestinians, particularly in Gaza since October 7, 2023, which have resulted in 96,625 injuries and 41,689 civilian deaths, with 70 per cent of those affected being women and children,” the response read.

On humanitarian grounds, the ministry explained that the government has taken the initiative to assist some victims of the conflict, providing necessary treatment, surgery, and rehabilitation.

The ministry further elaborated that the humanitarian aid mission was prompted by the collapse of the healthcare system in Gaza due to ongoing IDF attacks.

“The government believes that this humanitarian mission for the Palestinian people is a noble effort that deserves support from all Malaysians, regardless of religious, ethnic, or political affiliations,” the statement concluded.