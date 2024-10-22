KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Social activist Amri Che Mat and Pastor Raymond Koh were not victims of enforced disappearance, the High Court heard today.

According to Malaysiakini, a special task force (STF) report classified under the Official Secrets Act 1972 pointed to rogue police officers acting without orders from their superiors.

“The task force finds that the disappearance of Pastor Raymond Koh is not enforced disappearance per ICP, whereby there was no denial by the government and police force in the disappearance or hiding of Koh and Amri,” said former STF chairperson Abdul Rahim Uda.

The retired Shah Alam High Court judge explained that the cases involving Amri on November 24, 2016, and Koh on February 13, 2017, did not meet the requirements for enforced disappearance under the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance (ICP).

Abdul Rahim made these remarks while reading from the report before judge Su Tiang Joo.

