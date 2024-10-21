KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — The Malaysian government could reopen migrant labour hiring as the number of foreign workers is nearing the limit set under the 12th Malaysia Plan, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said that as of September 15, the proportion of foreign workers in the country was nearing the 15 per cent ceiling allowed by the Ministry of Economy.

“Officials are reviewing the situation and will reconsider the decision on whether to open more hiring quotas for foreign workers,” he said in a statement today.

However, he said the suspension of applications for new migrant labour will remain until further notice, and that there were no plans to introduce another round of the Labour Recalibration Programme that ended in 2023.

He further said the Ministry of Home Affairs is closely monitoring the number of foreign workers to ensure this does not exceed the ceiling.