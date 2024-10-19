KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Microsoft is committed to partnering with the government to drive responsible artificial intelligence (AI) innovation in Malaysia, enabling a future where digital transformation benefits everyone.

Microsoft Malaysia managing director Laurence Si said Budget 2025, unveiled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Friday, reflected the government’s commitment to create positive outcomes for Malaysia through driving AI innovation and responsible adoption.

“Support for enterprises, especially micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to harness transformative digital and AI technologies will enhance the country’s global competitiveness and resilience, fuelling our journey toward high-income nation status,” he said in a statement.

Under the RM421 billion budget, which is the highest in history, the government has proposed to allocate RM10 million to the National AI Office (NAIO) as well as to increase the research and development to RM600 million.

Si said this will be instrumental for tapping into next-generation opportunities at the intersection of AI and science, empowering local researchers to tackle complex challenges and unlock exponential benefits across society. He said strengthening the local AI ecosystem will enable Malaysia to unlock multiple benefits from the growing investments in digital infrastructure, positioning the country as a regional digital powerhouse.

“The ASEAN AI Safe initiative further paves the way for Malaysia’s chairmanship of ASEAN, fostering collaborative efforts to realise transformative AI benefits responsibly across the region,” he added.

Meanwhile, Cult Creative chief executive officer Shermaine Wong said the budget is a crucial step in fostering talent and innovation, both of which it believes are core pillars of the Malaysian economy, especially in the digital sectors.

She said with the industry being talent-heavy, initiatives that prioritise funding, digital tools and support for content-preneurs are timely and vital for driving competitiveness and long-term growth.

She noted that the RM50 million Digital Matching Grant and Bank Simpanan Nasional’s Digital Grant align with the needs of modern-day “content-preneurs.”

Wong highlighted that the RM1 billion Strategic Investment Fund under the New Investment Incentive Framework not only aims to enhance local talent capacity but also encourages the execution of high-value activities that can elevate Malaysia’s content creators to new heights.

“Cult Creative firmly believes that nurturing talent and providing access to resources will spur greater innovation, empower young creatives and unlock new opportunities within the industry,” she said. — Bernama



