IPOH, Oct 18 — A six-year-old boy was injured after falling from the sixth floor of an apartment in Seri Iskandar here on Wednesday, according to police.

The Perak Tengah district police chief Superintendent Hafezul Helmi Hamzah said police received information about the incident at 10.50 pm.

He said in a statement today that at the time of the incident, the victim was at home with his sisters, aged 12 and two, while their mother was at work.

Hafezul Helmi said the victim was immediately taken to Changkat Melintang Hospital in Lambor Kanan before receiving further treatment at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh. The victim is now in a stable condition.

“Members of the public with information related to the incident can contact the investigating officer, Inspector Muhammad Aminuddin Haiqal Mohamed Masnani, at 019-6751267 to assist in the investigation,” he added. — Bernama