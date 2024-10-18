SHAH ALAM, Oct 18 — The fatwa, declaring the beliefs, teachings and practices of members of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) and its affiliates as deviating from true Islamic teachings, has been gazetted and published in the Selangor State Government Gazette on Wednesday (Oct 16).

Based on the gazetted fatwa, any Muslim in Selangor is prohibited from practising, adhering to, following, teaching, spreading, expanding, or supporting the beliefs, teachings, doctrines, or practices of GISBH and its affiliates.

The ban includes any teachings or practices similar to those associated with GISBH.

Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof said that in line with the publication of the fatwa, the people in the state are advised to respect and not take actions that contradict the published fatwa.

“Any individual who disobeys or disputes the fatwa is committing an offence under paragraph 12© of the Syariah Criminal Enactment (Selangor) 1995,” he said in a statement today.

Regarding the rehabilitation of the followers, Abdul Aziz said that MAIS, together with state government agencies, drew up and mobilised an action plan for the rehabilitation of GISBH followers, including children and adults.

He said that the rehabilitation process will be implemented, including protection, guidance, and faith recovery, including through the process of istitabah (repentance) and counselling.

The programme, he said, was in line with the published fatwa, and in that regard, followers or members of GISBH and its network were welcome to attend voluntarily for recovery.

He also expressed the commitment of MAIS and Islamic agencies in Selangor to cooperate and provide assistance, from the aspects of manpower, finance, facilities and skills, in support of the rehabilitation programme implemented by the federal and state governments.

On Oct 3, the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, consented to the fatwa issued by the state Fatwa Committee, declaring that the leaders, followers, employees, or members of GISBH and its affiliates have deviated from the true teachings of Islam.

The Selangor Royal Office, in a statement on its Facebook page, said that the decision was made because GISBH members were believed to still be practising the ‘Aurad Muhammadiah’ or the ‘Zikir Agung’ ritual; propagated by the Darul Arqam group, which had been declared deviant from the true teachings of Islam, according to Gazette No. 54, published on Feb 4, 1993. — Bernama