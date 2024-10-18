KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s Budget 2025 would help improve the country’s economic performance while ensuring the welfare of Malaysians who most need assistance, said Cabinet members after the tabling today.

This evening, Anwar tabled a RM421 billion federal spending plan, the biggest in the country’s history.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said the budget focussed on both raising economic standards and enhancing the well-being of the people.

“The focus of the budget is not just on increasing economic ceilings but also on enhancing the well-being of our citizens. While we will continue with fiscal reforms, our attention will remain on those who truly require assistance,” he told reporters at a press conference here today.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi the said the increased allocations for Sabah and Sarawak would help narrow their gap to the peninsula.

Zahid’s Rural and Regional Development Minister, said that his ministry has been granted an additional allocation of RM 457 million, bringing the total allocation to RM 11.9 billion, which is the largest allocation to date.

“The rise in the development allocation exceeds that of operational expenditure, demonstrating the prime minister's concern for the rural population,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister II Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof similarly lauded the added attention for the Borneo states, calling it a significant step for ll groups of people in this country.

Separately in Penang, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow also lauded specific allocations for infrastructure in the state.

Chow said all these projects will bring towards more development to the state as a whole.

“It is my hope and the people of Penang’s hope that the implementation of these projects will be sped up as scheduled,” he said.