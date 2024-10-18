SERDANG, Oct 18 — Police have arrested two men and a woman after one of them allegedly brandished a gun-like object during an argument at a food court in Puchong on Sunday.

Serdang district police chief Assistant Commissioner A. Anbalagan said they received a report about the incident yesterday, Berita Harian reported.

“The incident, believed to have taken place on October 13 at 10pm, began when the victim, who was at the food court, told the suspect not to smoke in the area,” Anbalagan said in a statement today.

“A dispute followed, and the suspect suddenly pointed an object resembling a gun at the complainant’s stomach.”

The incident went viral on social media after a 26-second video clip of the confrontation was uploaded online.

Anbalagan said the suspect left the scene, prompting the victim to lodge a report for personal and family safety.

Following this, police detained two local men and a woman with permanent resident status to assist in the investigation.

A background check revealed that one suspect has a drug-related record, while the other two have no prior offences.

Police also seized a black gun-like object with a magazine and two white plastic pellets.

The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code and Section 36 of the Firearms Act 1960.