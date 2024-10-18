BALING, Oct 18 — A Year One boy was killed while his older brother and their friend were seriously injured after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a van at Kampung Charuk Putih near here yesterday.

Police said the deceased was a seven-year-old boy who was riding in the middle seat of the motorcycle driven by his 10-year-old brother, while their friend, also aged 10, was riding in the rear.

Acting Baling district police chief Supt Azmi Mokhtar said the 3.30 pm incident is believed to have happened when the van, carrying three men who are night market traders, was travelling towards Kampung Bandar while the motorcycle was heading from Kampung Charuk Putih to Kampung Surau.

“Upon reaching the scene, the motorcycle suddenly emerged from a junction on the left and attempted to turn right, causing the van to be unable to avoid it and crash into the motorcycle.

“As a result of the collision, the motorcycle rider was thrown into a drain on the right side of the road, while his younger brother and their friend were trapped under the front wheels of the van,” he said in a statement.

He said the seven-year-old boy suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, while his brother sustained neck and body wounds, and their friend suffered a broken right leg and body injuries.

Azmi said the 26-year-old van driver was injured in the legs and hands, while his two passengers, aged 46 and 22, were unhurt.

“The deceased’s body was sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar for a post-mortem, while the two injured victims were taken to Baling Hospital,” he said.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama