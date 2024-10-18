PUTRAJAYA, Oct 18 — The Magistrate’s Court here fixed Nov 25 for mention in the criminal intimidation case, involving a businessman linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH), following his request for the charge to be reviewed by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

Lawyer Boestamam Ahmad, representing Mohamad Riza Makar, confirmed that he notified the court today about his client’s intention to submit a representation to the AGC.

“We request a review of the charge because we believe there is no element of a crime,” he said when contacted.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Sabri Othman did not raise any objection.

Boestamam said that Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin set Nov 25 for mention of the case, to allow both prosecution and defence to update the court on the status of the representation.

The lawyer also told Bernama that the representation would be submitted next week.

On Sept 18, Mohamad Riza, 39, pleaded not guilty to a charge of criminally intimidating a former female GISBH member, at the car park in Precinct 4, Putrajaya, at about 10 pm on Sept 9.

He is accused of threatening the 25-year-old woman for refusing to withdraw her police report.

The charge was framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which is punishable with imprisonment for up to two years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The court had set bail at RM10,000 with one surety, which has been posted. Additionally, Mohamad Riza was ordered to surrender his passport and to report monthly to a nearby police station until the disposal of the case. — Bernama