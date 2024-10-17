KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — The Philippines and Malaysia marked the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations with a grand reception here yesterday.

Hosted by the Philippine embassy in Malaysia, the event was attended by Philippine Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Enrique Manalo, and Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan as guests of honour.

The celebration also coincided with the eighth Philippines-Malaysia Joint Commission meeting that took place in Putrajaya and concluded yesterday, underscoring the deep and multifaceted ties between the two nations.

Mohamad, in his speech at the reception, highlighted the enduring strength of the bilateral partnership, marked by strong trade, vibrant culture and people-to-people exchanges.

“Together, we have faced challenges and seized opportunities that have shaped the South-east Asian region,” he said.

He expressed hope for a promising and successful future ahead for both countries.

Meanwhile, Manalo, in his opening remarks, has emphasised the shared commitment of both nations to regional peace and stability.

“In this respect, I assure the government of Malaysia and Minister Mohamad Hasan that as a trusted partner and innovative pathfinder, we will gratefully support Malaysia as it assumes the chairmanship of Asean for the year 2025.

“Our guiding principle in such support would be to strengthen Asean centrality,” he added.

The event, attended by over 300 guests, provided a platform for both countries to celebrate their historical ties and to look ahead to future collaborations, particularly within the Asean framework.

Philippine ambassador to Malaysia, Maria Angela Abrera Ponce, was also present.

Diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Malaysia were initiated in 1959 with the establishment of the Philippine delegation in Kuala Lumpur, which was officially upgraded to a consulate on May 18, 1964.

Since then, both countries have remained dedicated to mutual respect and collaboration.

In 2023, the Philippines was Malaysia’s 17th largest global trading partner and the fifth largest trading partner among Asean-member states, with a total value of RM36.12 billion (US$7.92 billion). — Bernama