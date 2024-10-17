KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin informed Parliament today that the Malaysian peacekeeping contingent, known as Malaysian Battalion (Malbatt) 850-11, remains safe in Southern Lebanon despite the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

During Ministers’ Question Time (MQT) today, Khaled stated that the troops are permitted to use force if attacked by Israel but are not authorised to engage in offensive actions.

“The objectives of the Malbatt 850-11 force are to monitor and ensure the withdrawal of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) from Southern Lebanon, to reinstate international peace and safety, and to assist the Lebanese government in governing effectively in the region,” he said.

“Based on the reports received, the current situation of the Malbatt 850-11 unit in Lebanon is still under control. The team’s security level is secure, with no fatalities or damage to assets in the areas monitored and controlled by our team throughout the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.”

Khaled also noted that all United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) personnel, including the Malaysian Battalion operating in Southern Lebanon, have been instructed to suspend patrols and logistical movements, remaining in their assigned areas.

For their safety, he added, Unifil headquarters has activated protective bunkers in line with established protocols, and these measures will remain in effect until the situation is stabilised.

Khaled was responding to a question from Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham bin Abdul Aziz (Tanah Merah), who inquired about the safety of Malbatt as part of Unifil, in light of recent Israeli military actions and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s warning for Unifil forces to leave Southern Lebanon immediately.

Ikmal also asked whether the team could defend themselves if attacked by the IDF, whether adequate medical resources are available for Malaysian personnel in the event of an attack, and if the government would evacuate Malbatt members if Unifil were ordered to leave Lebanon.

In response to these specific questions, Khaled confirmed that under current force protection measures, the contingent could return fire if attacked for self-defence.

However, he emphasised that offensive actions are not permitted, as the role and responsibility of UNIFIL is to act as peacekeepers.

“If they are attacked, a counter-attack can be conducted in self-defence,” he added.

Khaled assured that medical resources are available through Unifil, while basic medical equipment is accessible within Malbatt’s camp.

Regarding the potential evacuation of Malaysian troops, Khaled indicated that a plan is in place should the situation worsen, but the final decision rests with Unifil, as Malaysia is under its command structure.

Israeli forces initiated ground raids on September 30 aimed at repelling members of the Lebanese militant group that has been targeting northern Israel for the past year.

The Times of Israel reported that the IDF stated its troops conducted “limited, localised, and targeted ground raids” against Hezbollah targets and infrastructure in Southern Lebanon.