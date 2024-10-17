KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Two suspects in the murder of 62-year-old Sabari Baharom arrived at the Jitra Magistrate’s Court this morning to face charges under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

According to national daily Utusan Malaysia, the suspects, aged 38 and 26, were transported by police van and arrived at 8:13am.

Among those present was Sabari’s eldest daughter, Suraiya Izzaty Sabari, 29, who was visibly upset and in tears upon seeing the defendants enter the courthouse.

The pair is expected to be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code in conjunction with Section 34 of the same law.

The suspects, a contractor and his nephew, were detained by police on September 27 as part of the investigation into Sabari’s disappearance, reported in early September.

Both individuals have confessed to disposing of the victim’s body in the Padang Terap River, where he was found with his hands bound and mouth taped shut.

Search efforts for Sabari commenced on September 30 but were suspended three days later.

The case remains shrouded in mystery, particularly after Sabari’s Proton Waja was discovered burned at a dump site in the Gubir Forest ravine, while he remains unaccounted for.