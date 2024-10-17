KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin has been admitted to Assunta Hospital for reasons unknown, the Sessions Court was informed today.

At the start of today’s proceedings, deputy public prosecutor Law Chin How submitted a letter of hospitalisation issued by Assunta Hospital on October 16.

According to the letter, neither the reason for hospitalisation nor the anticipated date of discharge was stated.

“We received a letter yesterday stating that the accused has been admitted to Assunta Hospital. After reviewing the letter of hospitalisation, there was no reason given for the admission,” Law said.

Today was initially set for a decision on an application under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) for Daim to undergo a mental health assessment at a gazetted government hospital to ascertain whether he is fit to stand trial for his criminal case.

Lawyer Datuk Gurdial Singh Nijar, acting on behalf of Daim, confirmed his client’s hospitalisation but requested a postponement of today’s proceedings on the grounds that he had only recently been appointed as counsel.

He clarified that the defence was not seeking an adjournment of today’s hearing due to Daim’s hospitalisation and absence but noted that an application had previously been filed by the defence to challenge the validity of certain provisions under the anti-corruption law.

The questions, to be referred to the High Court under Section 30(1) of the Courts of Judicature Act, concern whether certain provisions of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act contravene the Federal Constitution.

Gurdial stated that he had received instructions to amend the earlier reference application prior to Daim’s hospitalisation.

Regarding that matter, he indicated that both parties would require additional time to prepare their arguments.

Daim has not appeared in court since he was charged in January. Present in court today was Daim’s wife, Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid.

Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi then scheduled the hearing to resume on November 20 and ordered Daim’s compulsory attendance.

On January 29, Daim pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to comply with a notice to declare his assets, including several luxury vehicles, companies, and properties across Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Perak, and Kedah.

Prosecutors previously cited a medical report issued by Assunta Hospital in Selangor, stating that the 86-year-old had suffered multiple strokes, an unsteady gait, and haemorrhaging in the brain.