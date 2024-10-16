KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s daughter, Nooryana Najwa Najib, has been appointed a director of the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade), said Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

The Matrade chairman made the announcement on Facebook yesterday, after welcoming the 36-year-old Umno Puteri executive committee member

“Before the meeting began, I handed over the appointment letter for the new Matrade board of directors member, Datin Nooryana Najwa Najib, and witnessed her taking the oath of commitment to anti-corruption along with two other BOD members, Datuk Hairil Yahri Yaacob and Dr Mastura Abdul Karim.

“Congratulations to Datin Nooryana Najwa on her appointment as a Matrade BOD member,” he said.

Reezal did not explain the decision to appoint Nooryana to the Matrade board.

Najib is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence after being convicted of all charges related to the misappropriation of funds from SRC International, a former subsidiary of state investment firm 1MDB.

He also has several other cases ongoing against him related to the 1MDB global corruption scandal.

Nooryana’s mother, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, is currently appealing her prison sentence and RM970 million fine after being convicted of soliciting and receiving bribes in relation to a solar power project for rural schools in Sarawak. The Court of Appeal is scheduled to hear her appeal on October 23 and 24.