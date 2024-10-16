KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — The Ministry of Health Malaysia (MoH) has introduced five new disaster management guidelines aimed at improving the nation’s preparedness for various emergencies, Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad announced today.

The health minister said the guidelines were rigorously trialled from the district to regional levels, before being refined prior to introduction.

“The newly established guidelines include the 2024 National Disaster Management Plan, which serves as the main framework for all other guidelines. Additionally, the 2024 Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) Standard Operating Procedure outlines the core procedures for disaster response.

“The guidelines also address the management of technical disasters through the 2024 Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives (CBRNe) Management Guidelines. Immediate disaster evaluation and response are covered in the 2024 Guidelines for the Rapid Assessment Team (RAT) and Rapid Response Team (RRT).

“Lastly, the 2024 Guidelines for Human Resource Mobilisation during Public Health Emergencies ensure the effective deployment of personnel during health crises,” he said during his speech at the Disaster Management Conference held in conjunction with National Preparedness Month here today.

Dzulkefly said the new guidelines demonstrate the MoH’s commitment to ensuring Malaysia and Malaysians have the capacity and capability to respond to disaster.

He also emphasised that disaster management is not solely the responsibility of the government, but requires the cooperation and involvement of the entire society, including the private sector and non-governmental organisations.

"We hope this initiative will foster stronger collaboration among agencies involved in disaster management. The knowledge and experience gained are expected to enhance the resilience of Malaysia's health system in overcoming future challenges." he said.