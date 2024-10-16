KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — A businessman the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had remanded since Thursday in connection with a corruption scandal involving Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated (MBI) was rearrested today.

According to Berita Harian, the chief commissioner of the MACC, Tan Sri Azam Baki, confirmed the arrest but declined comment.

“The investigating officer decided to remand the businessman again after receiving information that he might be involved in another corruption case,” an MACC source was quoted as saying.

“The second case is also related to MBI, but involves a different project under it.”

The suspect is alleged to have received bribes from another company after successfully obtaining a contract related to MBI.

The businessman is among four individuals arrested last week in connection with a multi-million ringgit corruption investigation concerning a sand mining concession under a subsidiary of the state investment body.

A former MBI employee aged 45 was arrested yesterday, while a 43-year-old driver and a 46-year-old former financial officer who were alleged to be involved in the sand concession case were each remanded for three days.

Azam previously said a politician is linked to the investigation, but did not identify the person, only saying that the individual would be called in when appropriate.

During a raid last Saturday, MACC found S$1.5 million at a location referred to as a safehouse.

On Monday, Azam stated that his officers also discovered two other safehouses, one of which contained cash amounting to approximately S$74,000, equivalent to RM243,000 at current exchange rates.

He noted that MACC also found about RM78,000 in another office, and obtained information about other cash stashed in various bank accounts.

The MACC have opened several investigations under the Anti-Corruption Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001.