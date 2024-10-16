KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) again, this time for a lung infection.

According to the New Straits Times, the former prime minister checked into the hospital yesterday evening.

His lawyer Mior Nor Haidir Suhaimi informed judicial commissioner Gan Techiong of the development today, forcing the postponement of Dr Mahathir’s defamation lawsuit against Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Dr Mahathir was issued a medical certificate excusing him for 12 days until Oct 25.

The ex-PM was last hospitalised at the IJN in July.

He sued Ahmad Zahid in July 2022 over the latter’s claim that the ex-PM was named “Mahathir s/o Iskandar Kutty” at birth.