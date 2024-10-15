KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — The number of flood victims in Perak, Pahang, and Melaka has continued to rise as of 8pm last night, while the number of victims in Kedah and Johor has decreased.

In PERAK, the number of victims increased to 1,586 people from 498 families, compared to 1,267 people from 378 families earlier this afternoon, in four districts, namely Kerian, Kuala Kangsar, Hulu Perak, and Muallim, who are still sheltering in 10 relief centres.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat informed that the number of victims in Muallim had increased to 580 people from 160 families, sheltered in three centres, namely Dewan Kg Batu 4, SK Kuala Slim, and SK Slim River.

“Similarly, in Kuala Kangsar, the number of victims has risen to 691 people from 239 families, still sheltered in three relief centres: SMK RLKT Lasah, SK Lasah, and Dewan Pandak Hamid, Bawong Orang Asli One Stop Centre in Sungai Siput,” the secretariat said.

In Hulu Perak, the number of victims also increased to 211 people from 65 families, sheltered in two relief centres - SK Kerunai and SK Pahit - while in Kerian, the number of victims decreased to 104 people from 34 families still sheltering at relief centres set up in SK Changkat Lobak and SK Parit Haji Aman.

In PAHANG, the number of flood victims in Temerloh increased to 1,247 people from 360 families at five relief centres, compared to 856 individuals from 244 families in the afternoon.

According to the InfoBencana app of the Social Welfare Department, 595 people are housed at Dewan SMK Seri Semantan, 566 at SK Desa Bakti, 36 at SK Lanchang, 30 at Balairaya Mempateh, and 20 at Masjid Kampung Bongsu.

Meanwhile, records from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) showed that the water level in Sungai Mentiga, at the Chini Bridge in Pekan, remained above the danger level, while the water level in Sungai Semantan, at the Keretapi Mentakab Bridge in Temerloh, remained above the warning level and continued to rise as of 7.30pm last night.

In MELAKA, the number of flood victims in Jasin increased slightly last night to 241 people from 81 families, compared to 238 people from 79 families at 4pm.

The Melaka State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), in a statement, informed that all the victims from Kampung Kilang Berapi and Lubok Buaya were housed in four relief centres, namely SMK Dang Anum, SK Serkam Darat, SK Tedong, and SMK Dato Abdul Rahman Ya’kob.

Meanwhile, in KEDAH, the number of flood victims in four affected districts decreased to 1,561 people from 501 families, compared to 1,850 people from 606 families in the afternoon.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said all victims were housed in 12 relief centres, with Baling recording the highest number, namely 641 people from 231 families at five centres.

“The Pendang district recorded 453 people from 122 families at two centres, Kota Setar recorded 429 people from 133 families at four centres, and Pokok Sena recorded 38 people from 15 families at one centre,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, in JOHOR, the number of flood victims decreased to 197 people from 56 families, compared to 207 people from 63 families this afternoon, involving the districts of Kluang, Kulai, and Batu Pahat.

Johor State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said 99 victims from 32 families were evacuated in Kluang, 83 victims from 19 families in Kulai, and 15 victims from two families in Batu Pahat.

Four relief centres remain operational, namely SK Seri Kampung Renggam and SJKC Layang-Layang in Kluang; Dewan Kampung Murni Jaya in Kulai; and SK Seri Bunut in Batu Pahat.

“Sungai Sayong in Kampung Murni Jaya, Kulai, and Sungai Sembrong in Batu 2 Sembrong, Batu Pahat, as well as the Sembrong Dam, are at the alert level, while the weather is clear in all districts as of 8pm,” he said. — Bernama