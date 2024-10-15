GEORGE TOWN, Oct 15 — The leakage discovered in the Pulau Pinang ferry earmarked for conversion to a museum underscores that the iconic ferries retired in 2021 are no longer seaworthy, according to Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He noted that restoring the ferries to seaworthy condition would require extensive engineering repairs, a challenging task that comes at a high cost.

During a press conference in Komtar, Chow commented on the tilting ferry now docked at the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal (SPCT).

He explained that the ferry had been leased to a company for conversion into the Penang Ferry Museum, which is currently attempting to restore the vessel.

“The company was granted a lease to restore the ferry and transform it into a museum, expected to open at the end of this year. However, upon being towed here, it started leaking,” he said.

Chow expressed concern about the ferry’s current condition, stating it was seen listing to one side and appearing half-submerged.

“It is hoped that the company will be able to repair and save it,” he added.

The ferry was leased to Printhero Merchandise Sdn Bhd by the Penang Port Commission. It was towed from the Bagan Dalam slipway to Swettenham Pier last week, but just a few days later, it began to tilt.

The Pulau Pinang ferry was built in 2002 and retired in 2019, while other iconic ferries were retired in 2021. It was among the last Penang ferries commissioned before being replaced by modern vessels.