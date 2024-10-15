BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Oct 15 — The King and Queen of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, last night attended a state banquet at Istana Nurul Iman here.

The banquet, held at the Royal Banquet Hall, was hosted by the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, and Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha in conjunction with Their Majesties’ state visit to Brunei, which began on Sunday.

Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah arrived at the world’s largest palace at 8.10 m, where Their Majesties were greeted by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and the Raja Isteri.

Also in attendance was Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim.

Also present were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin, Malaysian High Commissioner to Brunei Datuk Mohd Aini Atan and Grand Chamberlain of Istana Negara Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini.

Upon Their Majesties’ arrival at the Royal Banquet Hall, the national anthems of the two countries, Malaysia’s “Negaraku” and Brunei’s “Allah Peliharakan Sultan”, were played, after which the banquet commenced.

Members of the Brunei royal family, foreign dignitaries and Brunei Cabinet ministers also attended the banquet.

This is Their Majesties’ first state visit to Brunei since ascending the throne on Jan 31, following an invitation from Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

The visit, seen as significant in marking the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Brunei, will further strengthen the close and special ties between the two nations, rooted in the Malay Sultanate, religion, culture and family bonds.

Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah are scheduled to return to Malaysia tomorrow. — Bernama