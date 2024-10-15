KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — A school bus driver involved in an accident that claimed the life of a 19-year-old along Jalan Kampung Kalabakan in Sabah’s east coast Tawau district yesterday has tested positive for drugs.

Tawau District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Jasmin Hussin confirmed to national daily Sinar Harian that a drug test indicated the 37-year-old driver was under the influence.

Further investigations revealed that he did not possess a valid driving licence, she added.

Jasmin also said that the suspect is currently in custody to assist with the investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Authorities are urging any witnesses or individuals with information about the accident to contact the Traffic Division at the Tawau District Police Headquarters.

In a statement yesterday, Tawau Fire and Rescue Station Chief Jemishin Ujin said that a team of 10 personnel and a fire engine were dispatched to the scene, shortly after receiving an emergency call at 2:10pm about an accident involving a school bus and a motorcycle.



