KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — The services of Datuk Amiruddin Abdul Satar as the Director-General of The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) ended yesterday after helming the agency with distinction for four years.

Felda in a statement yesterday said throughout that period, Amiruddin, 60, has led Felda through various challenges with full dedication and a clear vision, especially during the post-Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, several important initiatives had been implemented, including the implementation of the White Paper: Towards The Sustainability of Felda, which drew a New Felda model.

“This model not only strengthens the organisation’s foundation, but also directly benefits the settlers and improves the well-being of the Felda community.

“While leading Felda since Oct 15, 2020, he succeeded in restoring Felda’s finances through reform measures and efficient management,” according to the statement.

According to Felda, Amiruddin’s firm approach in controlling costs and increasing operating results has put Felda back on a stable track, as well as emphasizing a holistic ecosystem, operational efficiency and resource management to ensure Felda’s sustainable and resilient long-term growth.

The foundation laid will be a guide for Felda’s success in the future.

“The entire management and people of Felda would like to express their deepest appreciation to Datuk Amiruddin for his exceptional leadership, unwavering commitment, as well as the excellent service he has provided throughout his tenure with Felda,” said the statement. — Bernama