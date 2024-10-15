KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — A female driver, accused of crashing into two motorcycles, resulting in the deaths of three Dungun Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) students and injuring another, was charged in the Dungun Magistrate’s Court today.

According to news site Buletin TV3, the accused, Norizan Ismail, 49, faces three charges under Section 302 of the Penal Code for causing the deaths of Ku Adib Aizad Ku Azmi and Khairil Anwar Jamaludin, both 20, and Muhammad Akmal Md Tukirin, 25, at 7:35pm on October 9.

The accused only nodded to indicate that she understood as the charges were read out before Magistrate Nur Amira Fatihah Osman.

However, no plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

If convicted, the housewife faces the death penalty or imprisonment of no less than 30 years and not exceeding 40 years. She also faces whipping of no less than 12 strokes of the rotan.

The court ordered the accused to undergo a mental examination at Hospital Permai, Johor Baru, for one month.

It set November 17 for the next mention of the case.

The case is being handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor, who is also the state Director of Prosecution, Azizan Abdullah.

Earlier, Norizan was remanded for six days starting last Thursday after being arrested at the scene of the incident on Jalan Pantai, near the university, on Wednesday.

In the incident, the woman, seen driving a sports utility vehicle (SUV), collided with two motorcycles carrying four students who were on their way back to campus.

Ku Adib Aizad Ku Azmi, Khairil Anwar Jamaludin, and Muhammad Akmal Md Tukirin were confirmed dead at the scene.

Another injured victim, Muhammad Ammar Danish Mohd Ridhuan, 20, a Bachelor of Accounting student, has since been discharged after receiving treatment at Dungun Hospital.