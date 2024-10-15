KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Heavy torrential rain has raised water levels to cause pockets of flash flood around the Klang Valley, forcing traffic to a near standstill and disrupting travel time for workers.

Areas reported to have been hit by floods include key roads within the city centre and major highways such as the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) and Lebuhraya Damansara-Puchong (LDP).

INFO BANJIR KILAT (E11 : LEBUHRAYA DAMANSARA PUCHONG-LDP)9.44amLDP@E11: AWAS! Banjir kilat di KM 6.3 arah Selatan dari Bandar Utama ke TTDI. Laluan susur 2 lorong ditutup sementara. Trafik perlahan.Sila ikuti arahan petugas di lokasi. pic.twitter.com/RFpGNcfLvf — LLM INFO TRAFIK (@llmtrafik) October 15, 2024

Earlier, Malay Mail reported that even the Dewan Rakyat sitting was delayed to start at 10.30am.

Some social media posts of those affected, including an unidentified kindergarten which saw students having to climb their desks to avoid the water:

The Meteorological Department said several states along the west coast can expect heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout daytime.