DUNGUN, Oct 14 — The husband of the car driver suspected of crashing into two motorcycles, killing three Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Dungun students and injuring another, thanked their families for accepting his apology on behalf of his wife.

Azhar Ahmad, 53, said he had the opportunity to meet the sole survivor of the incident Muhammad Ammar Danish Muhammad Ridhuan, 20.

“Yesterday, after learning that Muhammad Ammar Danish would be discharged from Dungun Hospital today, I rushed to the hospital to meet him and his parents because I was worried I wouldn’t have the chance to see them.

“Alhamdulillah, they welcomed me and were willing to forgive what had happened,” the electrical contractor told reporters when met at the compound of the Magistrate’s Court here.

The father of three also thanked UiTM for committing to facilitate his meeting with the families of the three victims killed in the incident.

Earlier, it was reported that the families of Ku Adib Aizad Ku Azmi and Khairil Anwar Jamaludin had accepted Azhar’s apology.

However, Jamaludin Hussin, 53, the father of Khairil Anwar, said he would still pursue legal action to seek justice for his son.

In the 7.35 pm incident, the woman driving a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with two motorcycles ridden by the four students who were on their way back to campus.

The three who died were Bachelor of Accounting students Ku Adib Aizad and Khairil Anwar, both aged 20, and Muhammad Akmal Md Tukirin, 25, a Bachelor of Food Service Management student. — Bernama