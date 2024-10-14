KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 —Flood in Pahang and Perak worsens with a significant increase in the number of evacuees, while the situation in Kedah, Johor and Melaka remains about the same.

In Pahang, the number of flood victims in the Temerloh district increased to 856 people (244 families) at five relief centres (PPS) as of 3.30 pm compared to 98 individuals from 25 families at four PPS this morning.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s InfoBencana application, 462 victims are at the PPS at Dewan Sekolah Menengah Semantan (SMK) Seri Semantan, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Desa Bakti (308 people), Sekolah Kebangsaan Lanchang (36 people), Balairaya Mempateh (30 people) and the Kamjpung Bonsu Mosque (20 people).

Meanwhile, according to the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID), the water in Sungai Mentiga, Jambatn Chini, Pekan, has exceeded the danger level while Sungai Semantan at Jambatan Keretapi Mentakab, Temerloh, it has exceeded the warning level and rising.

In Perak, a total of 1,267 people (378) have been evacuated from 625 people (188 families) this morning. They are at 10 PPS in Kerian, Kuala Kangsar, Hulu Perak and Muallim.

According to the Secretariat of the Perak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), three PPS were opened this afternoon in Muallim, which is the latest district affected by the floods.

The PPS are at Dewan Kg Batu 4, SK Kuala Slim dan SK Slim River which were activated to accommodate 375 victims from 115 families.

In the Hulu Perak district, four PPSs were closed at 2 pm, but there was an increase in evacuees at two PPSs still operating, namely SK Kerunai and SK Pahit, with a total of 203 people from 60 families.

“In the Kuala Kangsar district, the victims also increased to 578 people from 168 families at three PPS, namely RLKT Lasah, SK Lasah and Dewan Pandak Hamid, and the Bawong One-stop Orang Asli Centre (OAOSC) in Sungai Siput.

“In Kerian, the number of victims remains at 111 involving 35 families and they are at the PPS at Changlat Lobak and SK Parit Haji Aman,” it said.

In Johor, the number of flood victims in the three flood-affected districts of Kluang, Kulai and Batu Pahat increased slightly to 207 people compared to 200 people this morning.

Johor JPBN chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said they comprised 108 victims from 41 families in Kluang, 83 victims from 19 families in Kulai and 16 victims from three families in Batu Pahat.

They are at four PPS, namely SK Seri Kampung Renggam and Layang-Layang Chinese National Type School in Kluang, Dewan Kampung Murni Jaya in Kulai and SK Seri Bunut in Batu Pahat.

In Kedah, the number of victims from the four flood-affected districts in the state decreased to 1,850 people from 606 families compared to 2,257 people from 726 families this morning.

Kedah Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said Baling district recorded the highest number with 914 people from 329 families at 10 PPS, followed by Pendang (453 people, 122 families) in two PPS, Kota Setar (444 people, 139 families) in four PPS and Pokok Sena, with 39 people from 16 families in one PPS.

Meanwhile, the last PPS that was opened in the Kubang Pasu district on Oct 8 was closed at 10 am today, he said in a statement.

In Melaka, the number of flood victims in Jasin dropped to 238 people involving 79 families compared to 275 victims from 77 families earlier today.

The Melaka JPBN Secretariat in a statement said the victims are at five PPS in the district, namely SMK Dang Anum, SK Serkam Darat, SK Tedong, SK Merlimau and SMK Dato Abdul Rahman Ya’kob.

“All the victims are residents of Kampung Kilang Berapi and Lubok Buaya and were evacuated early today following heavy rain,” according to the statement. — Bernama