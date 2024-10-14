KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The Water Services Industry (Amendment) Bill 2024, which aims to empower courts to order polluters to cover the cost of restoring contaminated water supply systems, was tabled for its first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The bill, which seeks to amend the Water Services Industry Act 2006 (Act 655), was tabled by Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

One of the key amendments proposed is to Section 121 of Act 655, making it an offence for any individual to contaminate a water source, resulting in the temporary cessation or disruption of water supply.

The bill also proposes that penalties be increased as a deterrent since contamination of the water supply system will affect a large number of consumers.

Additionally, it seeks to introduce a new subsection (1A) into Section 61 of Act 655 to prohibit the discharge of prohibited effluent or any other matter into a septic tank.

Fadillah said the second reading of the bill would be done during the current meeting.

Meanwhile, Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah tabled the Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board (Amendment) Bill 2024 for the first reading and said the second reading would also be done during the current meeting.

The bill seeks to introduce a new Section 41A to provide for the offence of soliciting or touting for any person offering services of the carriage of passengers without lawful authority at any public places or its ancillary areas. — Bernama